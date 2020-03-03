Share:

SHIKARPUR - In order to ensure maintenance of law and order situation in the district, Shikarpur Police on Monday launched search operation with the help of Rangers and took 110 suspects into its custody on the very first day of the operation.

Led by SSP Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan, police also succeeded in recovering two dozen motorcycles, Hashish, one Mazda, cattle, including buffaloes, and cash from those taken into custody.

Later, the police handed over the recovered items to their rightful owners at a ceremony held here at the premises of SSP Office.

Nasim Bukhari, the PRO to SSP, told this scribe that Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan also awarded certificates to around 40 police personnel for their best performances at the ceremony.

Suspect held

Separately, Rustam Police on Monday arrested Shaman Jatoi, who allegedly killed his wife Ashraf Khatoon for cooking the food late.