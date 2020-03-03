Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday, in a meeting held to discuss development schemes in various divisions of the province, reviewed 288 schemes of Rs11.96 billion in three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division and directed the concerned departments to complete 207 of these on a war footing for which funds had been released.

He also urged the elected representatives of the concerned districts to give ownership to the development works in their areas so that their quality and pace of work could be improved.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers Nisar Khuhro, Shabbir Bijarani, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Member P&D Fatah Tunio, secretaries, Local Government Roshan Shaikh, Irrigation Saeed Mangnijo, Khalid Hyder Shah, Rafiq Buriro, MNAs and MPAs from concerned districts, divisional commissioner and DIG of Shaheed Benazirabad division.

In the Shaheed Benazirabad district, work is underway on 145 schemes for which allocation of Rs5.77 billion has been made against which Rs3.76 billion or 65 percent of funds had been released, while the utilization of these funds till the end of February is Rs2.58 billion, which is 69 percent of the total release.

The meeting was told that there were 31 schemes of worth Rs337 million which would be completed by the end of the current financial year (FY) because the government had released 95 percent funds for them in one go and the remaining amount would also be released during this month.

The chief minister said that development works related to the provision of clean drinking water and sanitation were the priorities for his government.

“Presently, Public Health Engineering department has launched 18 schemes of water and sanitation in Shaheed Benazirabad for Rs5.7 billion and these all 18 schemes would be completed by the end of next financial year,” the CM said, and urged the elected representatives to inspect their quality and also the pace of work.

Murad was informed that currently work was in progress on 14 schemes of school education in the district, while there were 24 schemes for the local government, 35 of works & services, 14 schemes of Irrigation Department, nine schemes in the health sector and seven schemes of rural development.

In Naushero Feroze district, the CM was informed, work on 66 schemes of worth Rs3 billion was underway against which Rs2.2 billion had been released while the expenditures are Rs1.48 billion; meaning thereby 67 percent of the total amount released.

It may be noted here that out of 66 schemes, 45 would be completed by the end of current financial year. There are 11 schemes of Rs107.6 million for which 100 percent funds have been released in one go, while the funds for 16 other schemes of Rs1.2 billion would be released in two installments.

The chief minister said that there were 18 district-specific schemes of Rs1.1 billion for which 90 percent funds had been released, while 82 percent work on them had been completed.

He directed the concerned departments to complete these 18 schemes by the end of current financial year.

When the elected representatives complained to Murad that district headquarter hospitals in their areas had been established far from the populated areas, the chief minister directed the P&D and health department to provide all the required facilities to the DHQ Naushehroferoze.

On the demand of the elected representatives of the area, the chief minister decided to establish a Chest Pain center at Mehrabpur and letter on it would be upgraded as Cardio hospital. The chief minister also ordered health department to provide ambulance service to Naushehroferoze.

In Sanghar district, 77 schemes of Rs3.1 billion are in progress against which Rs1.99 billion or 63 percent have been released while the expenditures are RS1.26 billion means 63 percent.

Out of 77 schemes 14 schemes of RS1.55 billion have been released in one go while the funds of 14 other schemes of Rs1.4 billion are being released in two installments. The chief minister expressed his displeasure on the progress of 14 schemes on which government has released total allocated amount. He directed the concerned departments to expedite the work and keep him posting the progress of the schemes regularly.