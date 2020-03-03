Share:

Gujranwala - Gepco surveillance teams in crackdown against electricity theft have held 448 accused red-handed from the different areas of the region during the last month while detection bills of 10.5 million rupees have been issued to the electricity thieves.

Chief executive Mohsin Raza Khan said that action against electricity theft would be taken in the next days also. He said during the last month city circle teams had arrested 86 accused, Cantt Circle 87, Gujrat Circle 107, Sialkot Circle 114 and Narowal Circle arrested 54 accused while stealing the electricity. He said FIRs against all accused had also been got registered in the concerned police stations.