PESHAWAR - As per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all is set to hand over the properties of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the provincial government as an effort to pro­mote tourism in the province.

Both the provincial and fed­eral governments have in prin­ciple agreed to the basic out­line of handing taking over the properties and all the rest houses of PTDC in the province will be handed over to the pro­vincial government very soon.

This was revealed in a briefing given to KP Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan here on Monday re­garding the arrangements made by the tourism department for attracting maximum local and foreign tourists to Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa in the upcoming sea­son.

Besides other, Special As­sistant to the Prime Minis­ter Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, pro­vincial ministers, including Taimoor Salim Jaghra and Shau­kat Yousafzai, Advisor to Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir, chief sec­retary, additional chief secre­tary, principal secretary to chief minister and secretary tour­ism attended the briefing. It was informed that the provincial government had approved an amount of Rs360 million for the HR liabilities of PTDC and an­other amount of Rs250 million for its contribution to endow­ment fund of PTDC.

The participants of the brief­ing were further informed that an Integrated Tourism Man­agement Plan 2020 has been prepared to at­tract maximum local and for­eign tourists to the newly-iden­tified tourists sites of KP in the upcoming sea­son; and under the plan various departments, including Local Government, Health, Communication and Works, Home, Rescue 1122, di­visional commissioners and Dis­trict Administration have been assigned special tasks to facili­tate the tourists maximum.

These tasks included provi­sion of basic medical treatment facilities, sanitation and cleanli­ness, solid waste management, rehabilitation of roads, securi­ty of tourists, provision of foods and POL in case of emergency, provision of temporary toilets, establishment of tourists’ facili­tation centres and other neces­sary arrangements in the tour­ists’ spots.

It was also told that tourists’ facilitation hub had been set­up at provincial level to mon­itor the com­pletion of the tasks assigned to the above mentioned de­partments and to receive com­plaints from the tourists in this regard.

Similarly, a mobile application and por­tal has also been developed to provide all the required in­formation to the tourists in an easy way. The chief minister and special assistant to prime minister while showing their satisfaction on the arrange­ments of the tourism depart­ment stressed the need of co­ordinated and uniform strategy for both the provincial and fed­eral governments to promote tourism as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan so that maximum results could be achieved in minimum time and resources.

On this occasion Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari informed the partici­pants that the federal govern­ment is working on branding the entire country to project it as a tourists spots at interna­tional level which is expected to be launched in the mid of next month by the Prime Minister himself.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan termed the Integrated Manage­ment Tourism Plan as a mile stone for the promotion of tour­ism in the province and direct the concerned quarters to en­sure the timely completion/im­plementation of the tasks as­signed to various departments under the plan. He also directed the concerned quarters to car­ry out a comprehensive com­munication campaign to project tourism potential of the prov­ince both at national and inter­national level.