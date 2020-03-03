Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday has submitted a reply over objections raised by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his family in accountability court.

During the hearing of a case pertaining to seizing Shehbaz Sharif and his family’s properties, NAB told investigation is underway over money laundering and illegal assets allegations and that Shehbaz Sharif has made properties on his wives’ names.

PML-N president and his family members were unable to respond to the questions related to the source of their properties. The assets were confiscated as per law, the reply stated.

It is to be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif had expressed concerns over freezing his properties during inquiry process and requested the court to review this matter.