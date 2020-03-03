Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated Spring Festival 2020 at Jilani Park on Monday.

Sardar Usman Buzdar also visited Art and Craft Village and inspected different stalls being displayed over there. He also showed his keen interest on the items being displayed on the stalls of Art and Craft Village. An elderly person presented a model of Minar-e-Pakistan to Usman Buzdar and was also presented with a traditional Chadar.

Advisor Asif Mahmood and Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan adorned a traditional turban to Chief Minister Punjab. Usman Buzdar while addressing during the inaugural ceremony of Spring Festival 2020 said that Spring Festival has become part of cultural civilization of Lahore. Spring Festival brings message of felicity and hope for everyone, he added. I also pay tributes to the organizers for organizing Spring Festival and we will continue with the culture of holding spring festivals in future also because such positive activities provide healthy entertainment, he stated.

Spring festivals have also been launched across the province. He further said that PTI government is striving for promoting traditional tourism, sports and cultural activities from day one and has always promoted such activities. With the grace of Allah Almighty law and order condition is much satisfactory across Punjab including Lahore.

The government has organized a number of sports, culture and tourism activities across Punjab and holding of PSL matches in Lahore including other cities of the province is a welcome step, he added.

He pointed out that Bangladesh team also played matches in Lahore and holding international standard Lahore Binnale event has also been conducted successfully for which Punjab government provided Rs. six crore. He reiterated that literary festivals are also being arranged along with holding Art and Cultural Activities and university sports festival has also been organized. Kabaddi World Cup has also been organized in Lahore for the first time.

He said that regional culture is being promoted by holding events like Rohi funfair and Cholistan Jeep Rally Programmes. Such tourists cultural and sports programmes will also continue in future as well.

He said that administrative scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority has been extended to the whole of province. Punjab government is protecting and restoring historical buildings to their original condition. Special steps have been taken in order to promote religious tourism in the province and Baloch Culture Day is also being celebrated today on the eve of spring festival and I extend heartiest felicitations to my Baloch brethren.

The government is restoring the tomb of Mir Chakar Rind in its original shape at Okara and this step will promote provincial harmony among Punjab and Balochistan.

“I am happy that Pakistani culture has been beautifully infused in the spring festival,” he added. Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Chairman PHA Yasir Gillani, DG PHA Muzaffar Khan and a large number of people also participated during the spring festival inaugural ceremony.

CM approves grant-in-aid for bar associations

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval to provide grant-in-aid to the Lahore High Court Bar Association as well as divisional, district and tehsil bar associations by the Punjab government.

In a statement, the chief minister disclosed that the bar associations’ convention will be held in Lahore this month and a package will also be announced for the welfare of the lawyers’ community. He reiterated that lawyers’ problems will be solved on a priority basis and every possible step will be taken for their welfare. It is regretted that past governments totally ignored problems faced by the legal fertility and only protected their personal interests, he added. It is sanguine that the PTI government is creating ease for different strata and steps will be taken to provide relief to the legal fraternity.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Raja Basharat called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed various matters including provision of grant-in-aid to the bar associations.