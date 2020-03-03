Share:

TEHRAN - Death toll over infection of the new coronavirus, officially named as COVID-19, has risen to 66 in Iran, said the latest report by Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Monday. Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the ministry, said that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Iran has affected 1,501 people, adding that 291 of them have recovered. On Monday, it was announced that Mohammad Mir Mohammadi, a member of Iran’s expediency council, died from the coronavirus. The Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiee said on Monday that there are still two weeks of tough days regarding the virus outbreak in the country. Earlier, the Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki warned that the week ahead is the peak of virus rampage in the country. He urged people to observe the instructions by the officials for their health’s sake. Iran announced the first cases of viral infection in central Qom city on Feb. 18.