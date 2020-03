Share:

KhanewalA - A suspected Coronavirus patient was shifted to DHQ Hospital Khanewal. Twenty-six-year-old Waleed was working in Chinese camp near Khanewal. Waleed was suffering from fever and flu for many days. Waleed has been shifted to isolation ward in DHQ Khanewal. After blood test and CBC, young man was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan. Sources said two Chinese have returned from China to the camp in recent days.