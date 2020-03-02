Share:

FFC holds corporate briefing for year ended Dec 2019

Rawalpindi - Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), held Annual Corporate Briefing for the year ended 31st December 2019, as a part of its best corporate governance practices. FFC has been recognized by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as first amongst top 25 companies consecutively for 9 years attributed to its Compliance of Code of Corporate Governance, Company Performance and efficient management which has consistently surpassed established corporate governance standards. In the same backdrop the subject briefing for year 2019 was held at FFC’s corporate Head Office in Rawalpindi where prominent capital market analysts and dignitary from PSX Mr. Saquib Ali also attended the event. FFC Company Secretary Brig Ashfaq Ahmed SI(M) (Retd) opened the meeting and apprised the house about significance of the event. FFC Chief Financial Officer Mr. Mohammad Munir Malik briefed the house about FFC’s performance for the year 2019 and answered various questions raised from the forum.

NCCPL, NCCS-NED sign MoU to develop information security products

Islamabad - NCCPL and NCCS-NED have signed MoU to develop information security products in Pakistan. National Centre for Cyber Security (NCCS) has been established by the Government of Pakistan to play a leading role in securing Pakistan’s cyberspace and making Pakistan world’s premier nation in cyber security. NCCS, in collaboration with NED University, initiated a project to develop Information Security products indigenously in Pakistan. NCCPL being a significant institution of Pakistan & is Capital Market providing automated clearing and settlement services to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, has joined hands with NCCS-NED University to inculcate national cause of developing Information Security products in Pakistan.

Syed Taha takes charge as new PSO MD, CEO

Karachi - The newly appointed Managing Director and Ceo of Pakistan State Oil Co. Ltd, Syed Muhammad Taha has taken charge of the company. In his last 19 years of executive level management experience, he has been a member of the change management team with specific reference to K-Electric and PSO, where he was an integral member of the leadership team that turned around these struggling enterprises into highly profitable concerns.

BankIslami’s profit after tax grows by 4.1 times

KARACHI - The Board of Directors of BankIslami Pakistan Limited (‘The Bank’ or ‘BankIslami’) in their meeting held on February 27, 2020 in Karachi approved the Bank’s audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. The year 2019 proved to be a remarkable year for BankIslami, where the Bank posted impressive financial results. On the back of an effective business strategy and widespread marketing activity, Bank’s Deposit base grew by 24% to close at Rs229B, leapfrogging industry growth of around 10%.