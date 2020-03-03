Share:

Gujranwala - Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has stressed the need to take all precautionary measures in the wake of Coronavirus threat and directed all deputy commissioners to fully adopt SoPs issued by the federal and provincial governments specially at the Sialkot International Airport and keep an eye on the Chinese and Pakistani passengers coming from China so that in case of any suspected patients, further tests and medical investigation as per the laid down procedure could immediately be carried out. He was addressing a meeting of all DCs of the division through video link.

The commissioner said though there was no Coronavirus patient reported in the division but every officer should follow the instructions issued by the government in this regard. He said the administrative officers should pay visit to their respective district hospitals and set up separate wards for coroana patients in the hospitals. Meanwhile, DC Gujranwala Sohail Ashraf visited the DHQ Hospital Gujranwala.

and directed the MS to complete arrangements as protective measures in respect of Coronavirus. He directed doctors and paramedical staff to perform their duties in a polite manner and provide the patients free of cost medicines and tests also.