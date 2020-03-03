Share:

LAHORE - The death toll in Delhi violence has swelled to 46 after four more bodies were brought to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Sunday evening, officials said on Monday.

“Four bodies were brought to our hospital yesterday evening. An autopsy will be conducted today,” Dr Meenakshi Bharadwaj, Medical Superintendent, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said.

Several bodies of riot victims were found in drains since Wednesday after violence ebbed. Two Special Investigation Teams were constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, to investigate the violence. In parts of northeast Delhi, people complained of cash crunch as several bank branches and ATMs have remained closed in the aftermath of the riots. The Delhi Police claimed registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the violence so far. Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act.