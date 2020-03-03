Share:

ISLAMABAD - A team of Facebook on Monday agreed to expedite the process of data sharing, as per policy of the social media networking site, with Pakistan to investigate cases of cybercrime, especially crime against children and women.

A management team of Facebook from its headquarters of Asia Pacific, headed by Amber Hawkes, the head of Safety Policy APAC and Michael Yoon, the Manager Trust and Safety APAC, visited the FIA headquarters here.

The team visited the office of Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid ZIA and met with the highups of the agency to discuss issues of data sharing and to ensure cyber security of social media users, said an official of the FIA.

Both the sides discussed the issues of cooperation and data sharing between FIA and Facebook

Additional Dirctor General of FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) Ehsan Sadiq and Director CCW Waqar Ahmed Chohan briefed the FB team about the role of wing in combating cybercrime.

They highlighted the initiatives taken by Cyber Crime Wing.

According to the official, the FB team said that they were committed to work in close liaison with the Cyber Crime Wing to combat cybercrime as per the FB policy.

FB team also agreed on expediting the relevant information sharing as and when required by CCW in connection with investigation of cybercrime.