KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has termed the reduction of petrol price by five rupees per liter a joke with the poor people, saying that oil price had dropped significantly in the international market, but the ‘incompetent’ federal government had slashed petrol prices by only five rupees to ‘fill its pockets’ instead of delivering its benefits to the common man.

While talking to various delegations, which called on him here at his office on Monday, the minister said it would have been better if the federal government had reduced the petrol prices significantly so that masses could heave a sigh of relief. “But it seems that the ‘incompetent’ rulers at the Centre have decided that they will give no relief to the people,” Dharejo lamented.

He further said that despite the government’s claims that prices of edibles had come down, there was no significant decrease in the prices of these items such as flour, sugar, lentils and vegetables, as these were still out of reach of the poor.

The minister regretted that no significant legislation was done during the last 18 months of the PTI government, nor any effort was made to resolve people’s issues, which was a pity and people are fed up of them.

Contrary to that, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo claimed that the Sindh government had been solving problems of the people ever since it had come to power, and was holding open katchehris on the directives of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to solve the problems of the people at their doorstep.