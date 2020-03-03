Share:

KARNATAKA - A man was arrested on Monday for raising Long Live Pakistan slogans in the corridors of Mini Vidhan Soudha of Kundapur. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Raghavendra Ganiga, a resident of Kodi.

Indian media claimed the man was influenced due to his obsession with TV news. Raghavendra, police sources said, was a Hindi teacher in a private school. However, he had quit his job about eight years ago. Married about 15 years ago, Raghavendra was living with his mother, wife and daughter.

On Monday morning, he suddenly started shouting “anti-national” slogans sending the onlookers into a tizzy. A police team led by sub-inspector Harish arrived at the premises of Mini Vidhan Soudha and detained him even as he continued with slogan raising.