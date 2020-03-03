ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the respondents in a writ petition praying the court to constitute an independent judicial commission to probe into the wheat crisis.
A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by civil society of Pakistan through Tariq Asad Advocate and directed the respondents to submit their reply in this matter within a fortnight.
In his petition, Asad cited Federation of Pakistan through the secretary food security and research, the prime minister through his principal secretary, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Makhdom Khusro Bukhtiar, the Economic Coordination Committee chairman, the Punjab Chief Minister, Federal Investigation Authority through its Director General, Jahangeer Tareen, and Pakistan Flour Mills Association as respondents.
The petitioner adopted that that wheat flour shortage has created a grave crisis in Pakistan and an important question is being raised, “who is responsible for the wheat crisis”? “Whereas all the people are aware that Jahangeer Tareen’s role in policy decisions of Food Security and Agriculture has been vital so far during the present tenure of the PTI government,” said the petition.
The petitioner stated that while he was Member of National Assembly, the Supreme Court had disqualified him for life from holding any public office.
“But despite it he is so influential and de facto ruler rather de facto deputy PM in the Imran Khan’s government. He openly controls Ministry of Food Security in Islamabad and Agriculture and Food Departments in Punjab,” maintained the petitioner.
Advocate Tariq added that besides that he has full control over Punjab government affairs. “After having been disqualified by the Supreme Court, he formally and legally holds no public office nor has any portfolio of any political party, but he attends cabinet meetings and had faced criticism on this subject,” read the petition.
He also requested the court to direct the competent authorities that the persons responsible of creating wheat crisis could be dealt with in accordance with law.