ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the re­spondents in a writ pe­tition praying the court to constitute an indepen­dent judicial commission to probe into the wheat crisis.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aam­er Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by civil society of Pakistan through Tariq Asad Advocate and di­rected the respondents to submit their reply in this matter within a fort­night.

In his petition, Asad cited Federation of Pa­kistan through the sec­retary food security and research, the prime min­ister through his prin­cipal secretary, Feder­al Minister for National Food Security & Research Makhdom Khusro Bukh­tiar, the Economic Co­ordination Committee chairman, the Punjab Chief Minister, Federal Investigation Authority through its Director Gen­eral, Jahangeer Tareen, and Pakistan Flour Mills Association as respon­dents.

The petitioner adopt­ed that that wheat flour shortage has created a grave crisis in Pakistan and an important ques­tion is being raised, “who is responsible for the wheat crisis”? “Whereas all the people are aware that Jahangeer Tareen’s role in policy decisions of Food Security and Ag­riculture has been vital so far during the present tenure of the PTI govern­ment,” said the petition.

The petitioner stated that while he was Mem­ber of National Assembly, the Supreme Court had disqualified him for life from holding any public office.

“But despite it he is so influential and de fac­to ruler rather de facto deputy PM in the Imran Khan’s government. He openly controls Minis­try of Food Security in Is­lamabad and Agriculture and Food Departments in Punjab,” maintained the petitioner.

Advocate Tariq added that besides that he has full control over Punjab government affairs. “Af­ter having been disqual­ified by the Supreme Court, he formally and le­gally holds no public of­fice nor has any portfo­lio of any political party, but he attends cabinet meetings and had faced criticism on this subject,” read the petition.

He also requested the court to direct the com­petent authorities that the persons responsible of creating wheat crisis could be dealt with in ac­cordance with law.