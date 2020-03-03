Share:

MULTAN - The government is going to provide economical energy to masses by using indigenous resources, announced provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik saying that production of energy is not an issue in the country rather provision of cheap energy is a problem.

Speaking at an interdisciplinary Inclusive Science International Conference at Women University here Monday, he stated that the government had changed its direction to focus indigenous sources as they had banned import of fossil fuel which was being used by past governments for energy.

“Our focus is mainly on solar clean and green energy. We have signed MoUs with different universities of Punjab including Islamia University Bahawalpur, University of Agriculture and Punjab University for installing energy production units two months ago in energy conference held in Lahore which needs no money from universities and govt,” he informed.

Dr Malik said that they were involving private investors for this purpose, adding that government would provide from Rs 7 to 11 per unit and the saved amount by this initiative would be invested on benefit of students and varsities.

“Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the government is also focusing on investing education and health system in which, we were lacking for last two or three decades,” the minister maintained.

Adviser to Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Hassan Syed declared that “Science Park” will be built in future and he was trying to establish first park in Multan.

Recently, in a meeting on building Science with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he briefed him in length about it and the prime minister agreed to the idea, he informed.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi highlighted objective of the conference, adding that it was the first one and several such conferences would be held in days to come.

She said that conferences would be helpful for strengthening linkages with foreign universities which would open up new vistas for research.

She appreciated efforts of MNA Ahmed Husain Dhaer and MPA Sabeen Gul for getting more land for setting up new faculties in the women university.

Dr Yasser Akhtar Raja from USA, Dr Arshad Mahmood, Dr Ershad Hussain, Dr Shagufta Raja and others also spoke.

Among others VC, Dr Akhtar Kalroo, Dr Saiqa Imtiaz, Dr Akhtar Mehboob, Dr Mansoor Kundi, Deans Dr Asmat Naz, Prof Qudsia Khakwani, Prof Rarzana, Registrar, Khurram Qureshi attended the conference.

A large number of students and faculty members were present on the occasion. The conference is being organized by PHEC, SPIE, UNC Charlotte and ORIC deptt of WU.