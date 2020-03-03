Share:

KHANEWAL - DPO Khanewal Ali Waseem has taken serious notice of alleged video clip gone viral on Tik Tok made by two men on a police mobile van.

According to details, law became a joke due to Tik Tok videos recorded on a city police station mobile van. Weapons were also displayed during video recording.

DPO Ali Waseem has issued show-cause notice to SHO PS City. Also suspended driver constable Muzamil Rehman for negligence and violating the code of conduct. Boys who made Tik Tok video were identified as Fama Kamlana and Noman Niazi. FIR has also been registered in PS City against these two accused.

The DPO has ordered and appointed SDPO Naeem Abbas as inquiry officer who will send his report in three days after completion of the inquiry against accused. DPO Ali Waseem has said that no one was over and above the law and a stern legal action will be taken against the responsible.

DPO Ali Waseem has recently been transferred and posted as new district police officer (DPO) Khanewal. Previously he was working as SSP operations Gujranwala .He is a senior PSP officer having vast experience of police administration.

After taking charge as DPO, Ali Waseem said protection of people’s lives of the area, maintaining law and order, minimizing crime rate and welfare of the families of martyred policeman and serving employees will be his top priorities during his posting in Khanewal.

He added that doors of his office were always open for common man. There will be no chit system for posting in his working team and only merit, honesty and performance will be the key factors.

Former DPO Khanewal has been transferred and posted as AIG complaints in IG police office Lahore.

Cattle show held

in Muzaffargarh

A grand cattle show was held at Fayaz Park.

Pet animals were exhibited in the show under spring festival. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Arif Zia Gujar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Jam Aftab, MPA Niaz Gashkori and Assistant Commissioner Rana Mohammad Shoaib participated in the show. Deputy Commissioner Revenue Arif Zia Gujar addressed the gathering on the occasion and said cattle grooming and farming was cultural heritage of district Muzaffargarh and also an economic part as well which produces dairy and meat products. The objective of the show is to develop awareness of cattle farming.

Niaz Ahmad Gashkori MPA said that the show had been a tremendous achievement of the district administration and a healthy activity for local public and will help promote culture and tourism in this region.

Malik Khair Mohammad Budh, Additional Director Live Stock Dr.Mohammad Tariq, Sheikh Amir Saleem, DEO Sports Tariq Khanzada, Ume Kalsoom Sial were also present. Various colorful events were held on the occasion.

Later, cattle owners were awarded with certificates and bounties. In the evening a musical show was organised in which local and renowned artists presented beautiful songs.