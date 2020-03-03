Share:

Iran's foreign minister on Monday condemned the “organized violence” against Muslims in India.

“Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims ,” Javad Zarif said in a Twitter post.

“For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail,” Zarif added.

The top diplomat went on to say that the crisis could only be resolved through peaceful dialogue and the rule of law.

Recent communal violence in the Indian capital New Delhi, which left 47 people dead, has triggered worldwide condemnation with Muslim bloc the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) terming it “anti-Muslim violence."