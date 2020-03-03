Share:

KHYBER - The district health services (DHS) on Mon­day distributed newborn baby kits (NBKs) and clean delivery kits (CDKS), aimed at provision of standard health facilities, to the women folk of Pased Khel, the bordering area of Landi Kotal.

In this connection a simple gathering was held here in Pased Khel which attended by wing commander, Charbagh Lt Col Abrar, As­sistant Commissioner (AC), Landi Kotal Mu­hammad Imran Yousafzai as chief guests, large number of locals, health officials. The officials distributed 30 each NBKs and CDKs among the relatives of deserving women of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Imran Yousafzai said after merging of tribal belt into Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, a new era of development had been begun in the merged districts that would re­move sense deprivation among the tribesmen. He added that the government initiated all nec­essary measures to provide health facilities to the residents of remote areas at their door steps.

Earlier, health team leaders, Kiramat Shin­war and Mushtaq Khan highlighted aims and purposes of the scheme and said that besides providing NBKs, CDKs and hygiene kits, they vaccinated children under two years and pregnant women in addition with supply of 6 to 59 months old children.

Residents of the area appreciated the affir­mative initiative of the health department and thanked the Director Health, Fata, Dr Niaz Af­ridi for his personnel interest in organising the people significance activities in the area and asked him to arrange extra schemes to fa­cilitate the poor segments of the society.