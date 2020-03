Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Monday retrieved 2-Kanals and 10-Marlas of state land from illegal occupants in Sabzazar Scheme.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished walls built on a 10-marla plot, number 136, an illegal construction on 1-Kanal plot, number 1462, Block P, and walls on plot number 786 and 787, Block H of Sabzazar Scheme. The LDA also demolished illegally constructed speed-breaker in Block L and H in the same locality.