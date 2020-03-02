Share:

EOBI pensioners’ despondency

About two months back an increase of Rs.2 thousand was announced by the federal Govt. in EOBI pension. The poor pensioners are still waiting to get the increase as four lines notification could not be issued so far. One of my friends was telling me that he has heard from horse’s mouth that Govt. (As usual) has taken u-turn so forget about increase. Would any body at the helm of the affairs would like to explain the truth.

ABBAS,

Lahore.

Body shaming

Body-shaming: criticising yourself or others because of some aspect of physical appearance, that can lead to a vicious cycle of judgment and criticism. In a simple way we want to change, that we should care about looking slimmer, smaller, tanner And if we don’t, we worry that we are at risk of being the target of someone else’s body-shaming comments.

Most of these sentences are used to humiliate the other person in our society like Hey you look like a giant potato” ,“Why are you so fat?” Hey skinny looks like you are suffering from malnutrition?. This colour doesn’t suit your dark complexion.. But what are the outcomes of these comments on person.? According to Psychology this lead to the Isolation, depression, and low self-esteem are the starter pack of Body shaming. In Pakistan people are suffering specially woman’s are facing this bad evil and toxicity of our culture and society. We need to understand the that dilemma and embrace who you are, choose kindness and empathy and stand up for yourself to fight with these societal beauty standards.

KOMAL YOUNAS,

Lahore.

Pakistan & climate threat

Global warming is likely to be the greatest threat of our century. Pakistan, which has been listed as the 7th most vulnerable country affected by climate change. The effects of climate change and global warming on Pakistan, the melting of glaciers in the Himalayas, threatening the volumetric flow rate of many of the most important rivers of Pakistan.

In Pakistan, such effects are projected to impact millions of lives. Climate change poses a serious threat to the living standards of the vast population of Pakistan like Hyderabad district in Sindh emerges as the top hotspot, followed by Mirpur Khas and Sukkur districts. The second most vulnerable hotspot is the densely populated province of Punjab. Interestingly, some of the most densely populated cities including Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad emerge among the top 10 hotspot districts. it is more important now for Pakistan to engage in global climate change discourse and accordingly adjust its development agenda. There is no better place than international climate negotiations to learn what’s really at stake for us and our society.

RUFI NAZ,

Karachi.

Coronavirus

The Corona Virus is China is spreading rapidly and the center where the virus is rooted, Wuhan is completely in the grip of this deadly virus. The virus has created an environment of fear in china.

China is the most populated country in the entire globe but this corona virus defeated the entire country and it has affected nearly 1,300 people in the country. The country faced with a grave situation of accelerating spread up deadly virus. Furthermore, it is also affecting neighboring countries like Thailand, Japan, Taiwan etc. Many countries like Us, India, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Canada are evacuating their students from Wuhan. Only Pakistan students are left there. Moreover 28,000 Pakistani women and children and 80,000 students have been left stranded in China.

Instead of all the scenario, our government is not doing anything to bring them back to Pakistan. I Urge the concerned authorities to take immediate action for the stuck people out here and make arrangements to bring back the young people trapped In China.

SYEDA ANOSHA GILANI,

Karachi.

Whistleblower doctor dies

The 34 years old Dr. Li Wenliang died the other day at the Wuhan Central Hospital. The doctor was whistleblower who pointed out early in December about deadly Coronavirus. Unfortunately, police summoned him and stopped him from making more statements about deadly virus.. It is irony of fate that those who try to help humanity are treated harshly from doing good. World Health Organization has acknowledged efforts of Dr. li Wenliang in these N. We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Li Wenliang. We all need to celebrate work that he did on #2019nCoV.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad.