SWAT - Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Qa­sim Ali Khan has said me­dia is the fourth pillar of the state and no one can disregard its importance and role in the society.

He made these re­marks upon his first vis­it to Swat Press Club here on Monday.

The DPO, on the occa­sion, said after getting briefing comparatively, Swat has very low num­ber of crime rate and “we will definitely carve out a plan to eradicate it from the district”. He directed subordinates to maintain law and order situation in the district ensuring security of people’s and their properties.

“Actually we were the given the responsibility to protect lives and prop­erty of the masses, the uniform in fact, is a trust of the public over police and this responsibility can only be fulfilled by providing justice to the public.

Media should high­light genuine problems, its impact and also gives its solutions where the department’s heads and government officers should change its policy and we all have one aim to support and make con­venience for general pub­lic to uplift their lives,” DPO added.

He further went on say the people of Swat and security forces had rendered huge sacrific­es during military oper­ation which successfully defeated the miscreants and now life back to nor­malcy in Swat.