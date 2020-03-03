Share:

Sialkot - A man was electrocuted saving his son from electric shock. In village Pacci Kotli, a Villager Yasin was trying to save his son from electric shock whe he himself was electrocuted by electric shock.

Yasin’s son sustained burn injuries.

AS there was no burn unit at any government hospital in Sialkot, injured son of Yasin was shifted to Lahore for treatment in critical condition.

Special children urged

to take exercise

District Governor Lions Club Sialkot Arif Khawar Butt has said that physical exercise was beneficial for special children.

He added that physical exercise and sports keep kids physically and mentally healthy, besides inculcating fair amount of self-confidence in them.

Addressing a programme at The Light School of Special Education in which former District Governor Lions Club Sialkot Shafqat Khawar, President Pakis Tax Bar Association Aftab Nagra, Former Vice President Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Zafar Geoffrey, Fiazan Kapoor, Naeem Youssef, Waqas Noor,Malik Furqan and others were also present.