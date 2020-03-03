Share:

ATTOCK - Attock Police on Monday arrested a man impersonating as military officer.

Station House Officer Sub Inspector Hamid Kazmi told newsmen that on getting information that a man wearing military uniform impersonating himself as military officer is present near railway ground. Police taking prompt action apprehended him who was later identified as Waqar Ahmed – a native of Jehangira district Nowshera. Police registered a case against the accused under Section 170 and 171 Pakistan Panel Code and started further investigation.

Two die in road

accidents

Two people were killed in two different incidents here on Monday.

In the first incident , a man was killed while another injured seriously on Hattain Road in limits of Hazro Police Station.

Police sources said 55 years old Ghulam Hussain was crossing road when Mohammad Altaf riding on a motorcycle knocked him. Resultantly Hussain died on the spot while Altaf was injured critically. He was taken to THQ hospital from where he was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition.

Meanwhile, in another incident, an employee of Pakistan Railways Attock was killed as a speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed into him near Fauji Mills stop on GT Road in limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Monday.

Police sources said that 54 years old Mukhtar Hussain was going to Attock on his motorcycle when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed into him resultantly he died on the spot. The dumper driver managed to flee from the crime scene successfully. Respective police registered separate cases and started further investigation.

girl strangled to death in Ahmadpur

Aamna Bibi, five-year-old daughter of grower Muhammad Siddique was strangled to death in Mauza Makhdoompur Uchsharif. Her dead body was recovered from sugarcane field. On receiving this tragic news District Police Officer Bahawalpur Suhaib Ashraf and DSP Ahmedpur East Abdul Rahim Leghari rushed to the scene.

According to details, minor girl Aamna Bibi disappeared in the evening whose dead body was recovered after a hectic search of six hours. Meanwhile, Uchsharif Police arrested one Rashad a relative of slain Aamana Bibi and recovered gold ear rings which he had removed from the ears of Aamna. Accused also confessed that he had strangled Aamna to death and had thrown her body in a sugarcane field. Police have registered this murder case and sent Aamna’s dead body to hospital for autopsy.