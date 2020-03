Share:

Sialkot - A woman was shifted to hospital after she swallowed poisonous pills. Reportedly, in village Gondkaye in limit of Police Station Bambanwala, a man Abdul Razzaq with consent of his wife allegedly mixed poisonous pills in meal of their daughter-in-law, Sidra (20). When Sidra took food she fell unconscious. She was shifted to hospital in critical condition. Police have started investigation.