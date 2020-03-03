Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has extended the date of scholarship on the appeal of brilliant minority students across the province.

According to details, through a notification issued here on Monday, Ijaz Alam extended 10 days while the final date for getting the scholarship was going to expire on 2nd March, 2020.

Owing to communication issues certain groups of community requested for extension in for receiving date on this Provincial Minister accepted the request and issued a notification of extension.

The minister said that through scholarship program worth of 25 million, minority’s students are benefiting from Matriculation to PHD level across the Punjab.

He said that Government of Punjab is willing to provide all basic educational facilities through scholarship. The provincial Minister said that under the vision of Prime Minister I.K, the provincial government is making all-out efforts to remove sense of deprivation and alienation amongst minorities and driving them towards national mainstream.

Ijaz Alam said that the PTI’s government is endeavoring to provide latest and state of the art educational facilities to intelligent youth of minorities, being equal citizens of Pakistan and as important for the development and progress of our country as other communities.