LAHORE - Punjab Daanish Schools and Aga Khan University-Examination Board on Monday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation for inculcatinag creativity and innovation, critical thinking and problem solving, inter personal skills and team work. Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority Vice Chairperson Sumaira Ahmad and Manager Academics Seema Hasan Khan and AKU-EB Director Dr Shehzad Jeeva, associate directors Dr Naveed Yousaf and Hanif Sharif attended simple but impressive ceremony. Under the agreement AKU-EB will focus on developing 21st century skills and analytical thinking in Daanish students through a comprehensive inter disciplinary projects in line with the curriculum of Pakistan and the existing curriculum of Punjab Text Book Board.