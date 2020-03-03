Share:

LAHORE - Accountability Court on Monday allowed an application for exemption from personal appearance to former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

In its one-page written verdict released here on Monday, Duty Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan observed that since the reference had not been filed, therefore, the application for exemption from personal appearance was allowed.

The court heard the matter last week, wherein a counsel on behalf of Nawaz Sharif filed the application seeking exemption from personal appearance in the case. He said Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to undergo various tests in London and he would come back after being declared fit by the doctors.

The court will take up the matter on March 30. It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already exempted PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from personal appearance till the filling of reference on the matter.

Aslam holds open COURT

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal held ‘Khuli Katcheri’ here on Monday to know about the problems faced by the citizens.

The provincial minister listened to the problems of the people for three hours continuously and issued on the spot directions for resolving few problems. Most of the problems of the masses pertained to WASA, LESCO, overbilling, Police, Education and Health departments.

Talking to media on the occasion, Mian Aslam said that when Nawaz Sharif was admitted in Services Hospital, his cronies used to give misleading statements as well as unduly propagated his sickness and highlighted his decreasing platelets count. Since he is staying in London all his cronies have kept silent and no one furthermore talks about his treatment and lowering down platelets count, he added.

The provincial minister said that Medical Board which gave recommendations for his going abroad for treatment is inquiring about his medical reports which are not being properly submitted rather they are being submitted on their own letterhead, he lamented. Such actions give rise to more doubts and apprehensions. On account of this reason Punjab cabinet has not recommended extension in his bail.

Mian Aslam said that Nawaz Sharif is staying in London for many weeks and Medical Board is waiting for his reports in Pakistan. Punjab government holds the same view point which it used to hold for sending him abroad for treatment purpose, he added.