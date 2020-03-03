Share:

LAHORE - Newly- elected Lahore High Court Bar Association President Tahir Nasrullah Warraich along with a delegation called on acting Governor Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi at the Governor’s House here on Monday.

The delegation included Vice-President Barrister Saeed Hassan Nagra, Secretary Haroon Duggal and Finance Secretary Zeeshan Sulehria among other others whereas on this occasion Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and Senior Vice-President Muslim League Punjab Ch Salim Baryaar were also present.

Felicitating newly-elected office-elected office-bearers on their victory, Ch Parvez Elahi said that the lawyers’ community has always worked for supremacy of law and Pakistan Muslim League (PML) has fully supported the lawyers’ community in solving the lawyers problems and in provision of quick and quick justice to the people.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected office-bearers of LHC Bar will play active role in reforming the society and bring into full play their capabilities in solving the problems confronting the lawyers’ community.

Lawyers elected representatives highly appreciated and praised the ideal measures for welfare and well-being of the lawyers’ community and provision of quick and cheap justice to the people as well as getting the culprits punished for their crimes through the courts as the Chief Minister Punjab by Ch Parvez Elahi.

Tahir Nasrullah Warraich demanded that parking is a great problems for the lawyers and litigants in the Lahore High Court, as such parking plaza and hospital be got constructed.

Ch Parvez Elahi assured that after consultation with the Provincial Law Minister, he will talk to the Punjab Government regarding construction of parking plaza and hospital.