LAKKI MARWAT - Over 25,000 saplings were planted under clean and green Pakistan cam­paign on a vast tract of land near Wanda Shahab Khel village in Kurrum Par area, claimed an offi­cial of forest department on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb along with additional DC Noorul Amin, assistant commis­sioner Nader Shahzad Khan and SDFO Naqibul­lah Khan kicked off the mass plantation cam­paign. Villagers, teach­ers, students, boy scouts, members of village de­velopment committees and government em­ployees took enthusias­tic part in the activity and achieved the target of planting 25,000 seedling in a day successfully.

On the occasion SDFO Naqibullah said that the forest department was all set to grow around 400,000 saplings in 30 thousand kanal vast tract of land under block plan­tation initiative. He said that the initiative would help to increase timber­lands and make the dis­trict green and clean.

The deputy commis­sioner appreciated for­est department author­ities for launching mega plantation activity in the district. “The record and successful plantation of 25,000 saplings in a day has not been made in any part of the province so far”, he claimed.

Haseeb reiterated that his administration would use all available resourc­es to increase the area of forests so as to overcome environmental problems. He asked people espe­cially students, scouts and teachers to protect plants so that those come become healthy tress in future.

Meanwhile, Residents of Gul Waliabad and Hafizabad localities of Lakki city have demand­ed of the local and higher authorities of Peshawar Electric Supply Compa­ny (Pesco) to link their areas with city-I power feeder.

The demand was made during a meeting held at the residence of Maula­na Hafiz Muhammad Ta­hir Shah the other day. El­ders Salahudin, Hameed Khan, Waseem Khan, Haji Gul Tayyaz Khan, Iste­fullah Khan, Mir Ahmad, Waheed Khan and Rashid Khan turned up and spoke on the occasion. A good number of local res­idents from both urban localities were also in at­tendance.

Speakers said that electricity supply sys­tem of their areas locat­ed in Lakki city had been linked to Achukhel feed­er which was meant for supply of power facility to rural areas. They said that excessive load shed­ding being carried out on rural feeder by Pesco au­thorities had made the lives of inhabitants of ur­ban localities miserable to great extent.

“We pay utility bills regularly and power theft was also low in urban ar­eas but despite that the urban residents are we being subjected to face the brunt of excessive outages,” an elder regret­ted. They warned that they would have no op­tion other than to launch agitation if power supply to their localities was not linked to city-II feeder.