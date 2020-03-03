LAKKI MARWAT - Over 25,000 saplings were planted under clean and green Pakistan campaign on a vast tract of land near Wanda Shahab Khel village in Kurrum Par area, claimed an official of forest department on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb along with additional DC Noorul Amin, assistant commissioner Nader Shahzad Khan and SDFO Naqibullah Khan kicked off the mass plantation campaign. Villagers, teachers, students, boy scouts, members of village development committees and government employees took enthusiastic part in the activity and achieved the target of planting 25,000 seedling in a day successfully.
On the occasion SDFO Naqibullah said that the forest department was all set to grow around 400,000 saplings in 30 thousand kanal vast tract of land under block plantation initiative. He said that the initiative would help to increase timberlands and make the district green and clean.
The deputy commissioner appreciated forest department authorities for launching mega plantation activity in the district. “The record and successful plantation of 25,000 saplings in a day has not been made in any part of the province so far”, he claimed.
Haseeb reiterated that his administration would use all available resources to increase the area of forests so as to overcome environmental problems. He asked people especially students, scouts and teachers to protect plants so that those come become healthy tress in future.
Meanwhile, Residents of Gul Waliabad and Hafizabad localities of Lakki city have demanded of the local and higher authorities of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to link their areas with city-I power feeder.
The demand was made during a meeting held at the residence of Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Shah the other day. Elders Salahudin, Hameed Khan, Waseem Khan, Haji Gul Tayyaz Khan, Istefullah Khan, Mir Ahmad, Waheed Khan and Rashid Khan turned up and spoke on the occasion. A good number of local residents from both urban localities were also in attendance.
Speakers said that electricity supply system of their areas located in Lakki city had been linked to Achukhel feeder which was meant for supply of power facility to rural areas. They said that excessive load shedding being carried out on rural feeder by Pesco authorities had made the lives of inhabitants of urban localities miserable to great extent.
“We pay utility bills regularly and power theft was also low in urban areas but despite that the urban residents are we being subjected to face the brunt of excessive outages,” an elder regretted. They warned that they would have no option other than to launch agitation if power supply to their localities was not linked to city-II feeder.