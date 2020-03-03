Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Infor­mation Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Pa­kistan is potentially a suitable country for medical tourism as it has internationally re­nowned and qualified doctors.

“In the past, being an ex-health minister, I tried my best to set up an international lounge in hospitals, where patients had doc­tors and full facilities,” he expressed these views as chief guest at the closing ceremo­ny of the 36th annual three-day Interna­tional Gastroenterology Conference host­ed by Prof Aamir Ghafoor Khan LRH and Dr Bakht Biland along with the team of PSG-KP chapter.

The minister said the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban would greatly enhance medical tourism in Pakistan, saying that holding such inter­national conferences would provide young doctors the opportunity to learn.

The conference was co-hosted by Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh and Presi­dent of College, Prof Derek Bell OBE and his team also attended it.

The KP chapter hosted the conference in KP after the gap of 15 years and about 40 foreign faculty member from all over the world participated in the conference. Pres­ident of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest at inaugural session. Senator Dr Mehr Taj was awarded with life time achievement award in the conference.

Shaukat Yousafzai furthered that Pakistan would benefit greatly from the peace agree­ment between the Taliban and the US and medical tourism would grow here as well. He maintained that this peace agreement was a success of Pakistan’s foreign policy because Prime Minister Imran Khan had said from the beginning that afghan issue must be resolved through dialogue between Taliban and United States of America.

This is the victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. He said this region has seen considerable difficulties due to terrorism and this peace agreement would open the way for Pakistan via Afghanistan to trade with Central Asia, which will strengthen Pa­kistan’s economy and provide employment opportunities to the people.

Yousafzai thanked the organisers and for­eign faculty for holding successful confer­ence. The foreign faculty appreciated the high scientific contents of the conference and praised the hospitality of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP govt slammed for ignoring

public promises

The Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah has criticised the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for deviating from its promises made with peo­ple during last electioneering.

Faiq Shah, while presiding over a review meeting of the provincial government, said that whatever initiatives had undertaken during the twice PTI-led regime in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which were clearly visible before everyone. He observed major devel­opment schemes like Bus Rapid Transport Peshawar, Billion Tree tsunami project etc which were flopped and proved waste of provincial exchequer and a way for corrup­tion.

Furthermore, he said the uplift schemes had been initiated by imposing multiple huge taxes on poor masses, which were proved harmful, failed and substandard. Faiq Shah continued the underprivi­leged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in education, health sectors and unemployment ratio further remained a sense of deprivation during the last seven years in the PTI-led regime.

He vowed the ATP would provide alterna­tive and workable system to people. “Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t honour his com­mitments because ground realities are to­tally different, dismal and detrimental,” he said, adding that that difficult situation could be created under the prevailing cir­cumstances in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, gen­erating distortion, commotion and division, and said subsequently the PTI was fully re­sponsible for the whole scenario.