PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Pakistan is potentially a suitable country for medical tourism as it has internationally renowned and qualified doctors.
“In the past, being an ex-health minister, I tried my best to set up an international lounge in hospitals, where patients had doctors and full facilities,” he expressed these views as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 36th annual three-day International Gastroenterology Conference hosted by Prof Aamir Ghafoor Khan LRH and Dr Bakht Biland along with the team of PSG-KP chapter.
The minister said the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban would greatly enhance medical tourism in Pakistan, saying that holding such international conferences would provide young doctors the opportunity to learn.
The conference was co-hosted by Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh and President of College, Prof Derek Bell OBE and his team also attended it.
The KP chapter hosted the conference in KP after the gap of 15 years and about 40 foreign faculty member from all over the world participated in the conference. President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest at inaugural session. Senator Dr Mehr Taj was awarded with life time achievement award in the conference.
Shaukat Yousafzai furthered that Pakistan would benefit greatly from the peace agreement between the Taliban and the US and medical tourism would grow here as well. He maintained that this peace agreement was a success of Pakistan’s foreign policy because Prime Minister Imran Khan had said from the beginning that afghan issue must be resolved through dialogue between Taliban and United States of America.
This is the victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. He said this region has seen considerable difficulties due to terrorism and this peace agreement would open the way for Pakistan via Afghanistan to trade with Central Asia, which will strengthen Pakistan’s economy and provide employment opportunities to the people.
Yousafzai thanked the organisers and foreign faculty for holding successful conference. The foreign faculty appreciated the high scientific contents of the conference and praised the hospitality of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
KP govt slammed for ignoring
public promises
The Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah has criticised the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for deviating from its promises made with people during last electioneering.
Faiq Shah, while presiding over a review meeting of the provincial government, said that whatever initiatives had undertaken during the twice PTI-led regime in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which were clearly visible before everyone. He observed major development schemes like Bus Rapid Transport Peshawar, Billion Tree tsunami project etc which were flopped and proved waste of provincial exchequer and a way for corruption.
Furthermore, he said the uplift schemes had been initiated by imposing multiple huge taxes on poor masses, which were proved harmful, failed and substandard. Faiq Shah continued the underprivileged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in education, health sectors and unemployment ratio further remained a sense of deprivation during the last seven years in the PTI-led regime.
He vowed the ATP would provide alternative and workable system to people. “Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t honour his commitments because ground realities are totally different, dismal and detrimental,” he said, adding that that difficult situation could be created under the prevailing circumstances in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, generating distortion, commotion and division, and said subsequently the PTI was fully responsible for the whole scenario.