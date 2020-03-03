Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman Ibrar-ul-Haq has said that necessary arrangements had been made for screening of travelers from Iran at Taftan and Chaman border. Addressing a press conference at PRCS Regional Office on Monday, he said that special teams had been deputed to help health department staff at Chaman Border. The singer turned politician said that Baluchistan Quarantine Facility has been established at Taftan border. He said that teams had also been deputed at Islamabad, Lahore and Quetta airports. PRCS Punjab Chairman Justice (R) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq said that awareness campaign about coronavirus symptoms and treatment has been launched. He said that the institution was coordinating with National Institute of Health Islamabad for establishing quarantine facility at PRCS hospital in Rawalpindi.