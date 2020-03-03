Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pir Sahib Pagara on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed political matters of Sindh and resolution of people’s problems.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Pir Sadruddin Shah were also present during the meeting, says a statement issued by the PM issued here.

Pir Sahib Pagara lauded interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan for welfare of the people of Sindh and overall development of the province and the steps taken by the federal government in that regard.

The participants requested the prime minister to extend the scope of Kafalat Programme under the Ehsaas Programme in the province.