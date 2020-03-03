PESHAWAR - Police in a crackdown recovered Punjab based contractor and arrested police personnel involved in his kidnapping for ransom. According to Chamkani police station contractor Sharif was kidnapped from Peshawar Motorway toll plaza. The kidnapers had taken two lakh cash amount from contractor Sharif and were demanding Rs1 million ransoms for his release. Contractor Sharif said that later he handed over 0.3 million to kidnapers for his release. FIR registered in Chamkani police station against two police personnel identified as Majid son of Niaz Ali and Luqman son of Mehraban Shah.
March 03, 2020
