PESHAWAR - Police in a crackdown re­covered Punjab based con­tractor and arrested police personnel involved in his kidnapping for ransom. According to Chamkani police station contrac­tor Sharif was kidnapped from Peshawar Motorway toll plaza. The kidnapers had taken two lakh cash amount from contractor Sharif and were demand­ing Rs1 million ransoms for his release. Contrac­tor Sharif said that later he handed over 0.3 mil­lion to kidnapers for his release. FIR registered in Chamkani police station against two police person­nel identified as Majid son of Niaz Ali and Luqman son of Mehraban Shah.