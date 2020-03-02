Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday noted bounces back with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 39,296.30 points as compared to 37,983.62 points on the last working day with positive change of 1312.68 points (3.46%). A total of 215,251,320 shares were traded compared to the trade 202,177,240 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs9,066 billion as compared to Rs8.606 billion during last trading day. As many as 371 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Monday, out of which 306 recorded gain and 48 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 18,111,500 shares and price per share of Rs24.39, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 15,666,000 and price per share of Rs18.83 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 13,513,000 and price per share of Rs12.39. The Unilever Foods recorded the maximum increase of Rs 200 per share, closing at Rs 7,400 while Philip Morris Pak was runner up with the increase of Rs 90 per share, closing at Rs 2428.Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum decrease of Rs 64.96 per share, closing at Rs863.04 whereas Sapphire Tex decreases Rs 61.53 per share closing at Rs 850.01.