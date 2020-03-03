Share:

MOSCOW - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a working visit to Moscow on Thursday to discuss the situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said Monday. Over the last two weeks Erdogan at least twice publicly suggested meeting Putin, but the Kremlin denied that Putin agreed to the proposal. On Friday, Putin and Erdogan held a telephone conversation and agreed to consider the possibility of holding a top-level meeting in the near future. The Syrian army, backed by Russian airstrikes, succeeded in recapturing the strategic city of Saraqeb in the eastern countryside of Idlib on Monday, four days after losing it to Turkish-backed rebel groups, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Tensions in Idlib have flared up recently as the Syrian government forces, which are launching wide-scale offensives against the rebels in the area, exchanged fire with Turkish troops, causing multiple deaths on both sides.