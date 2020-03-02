Share:

Neeca demands allocation of Rs500m from finance division

Islamabad-The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) will place demand of allocation of Rs500 million budget from finance division. The decision was taken in this regard in the 2nd BoD meeting of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) which was held here with Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan in chair. Representatives from Provincial Designated Agencies/Energy Departments, Finance Division, Ministry of Science and Technology, Climate Change, Industries, Petroleum, Housing, Planning Division participated. Dr.Sardar Mohazzam, MD NEECA presented milestones which NEECA has achieved so far and activities (specifically Revision of National Energy Conservation Policy and Development of Provincial Energy Efficiency Action Plans with the support of the World Bank) to be undertaken by June 2020 as per the Performance Contract submitted by the Minister for Energy (Power Division) to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Board approved the minutes of the 1st BoD meeting of NEECA and approved the composition of the sub-committees of the NEECA Board. The board recommended NEECA to submit the case for getting a budget allocation of Rs500 Million to Finance Division.

NTDC completes double circuit transmission line

LAHORE-In line with the System Constraints Removal Plan, the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully completed the 220 kV Double Circuit, Twin Bundle New Kot Lakhpat – Sarfraz Nagar Transmission Line at 220 kV Grid Station Ghazi Road Lahore. The 30 km long transmission line was successfully energised recently. The spokesman has said that the said transmission line has been linked with 500 kV NTDC Grid Station Lahore (South) and will transmit power from Balloki RLNG Plant and coal fired power plant Sahiwal to Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO). He further said that the transmission line would strengthen NTDC and LESCO grid system along with reduction in overloading and improvement of voltage profile. It will also serve as backup source for LESCO consumers of DHA, Askari-X, Allama Iqbal Airport, Gulberg, Shalimar, Batapur, Ghazi Road and surrounding areas.