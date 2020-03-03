Share:

ISLAMABAD - The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee was informed on Monday that record of Rs 100 million in arms licence fee during the fiscal year 2010-11 of Ministry of Interior was not provided to the Auditor General Office.

While briefing the sub-committee chaired by PTI’s senior leader Shibli Faraz, the audit officials said that the record of a total amount of Rs 60.3 million out of Rs 100 million was not even available for audit.

The audit officials further stated that the Ministry of Interior was issuing the license and fee of the license for arms was received by National Data Base Registration Authority (NADRA) but still the record was missing.

In response, Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokar said the system was manual at that time and now the system has been made digital so such issues will not be spotted in future.

On the occasion, Shibli Faraz said that the Ministry of Interior was responsible for what has happened on the issue and it was the duty of the Interior Ministry to recover this big amount.

He further said that the Secretary of Interior of that time must be held accountable for this matter; adding that he must appear before the committee.

Meanwhile, the deployment of FC and Rangers in provinces and Gilgit Baltistan was also discussed in the sub-committee. The committee was informed that provinces and GB were yet to pay a total of Rs 870.83 million.

The committee was told that Sindh and GB are yet to pay dues of Rs 290 million, Balochistan is yet to pay a total of Rs 540 million, and WAPDA is also to pay Rs 306 million.

In its response the Commandant of FC told the committee that the FC personnel were deployed for the security of Chinese citizens working in WAPDA’s hydel power project.

While commenting on the matter, the member of the committee Munaza Hassan asked the FC officials if they asked for security once again then ask them to clear the remaining dues before the deployment of FC.

On the occasion, Shibli Faraz gave the FC officials one month time and directed them to recover their remaining dues within the given time period.