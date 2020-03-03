Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reiterating the government’s resolve to bring down inflation and reduce burden on common citizens, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that provision of relief to low-income segments of the society and adhering to their basic needs was the foremost responsibility of the State. Chairing a meeting regarding provision of relief to low-income groups, the Prime Minister said that the government was trying its level best and committed to ensuring meeting basic requirements of low-income segments of the society. According to a statement by PM Media Office, Imran Khan said that the government is providing subsidy to provide basic essential commodities through the Utility Stores network so that such people could easily purchase flour, ghee, sugar, and pulses like daily-use commodities on affordable prices. The prime minister directed to deliberate upon the proposals to provide further relief to the low-income people so that doable proposals could be possibly implemented. About the shelter homes and Ehsaas kitchens programme of the present government, the prime minister said that this programme was practical manifestation of government’s commitment to assist and take care of the down-trodden segments of the society. The prime minister appreciated partnership of private sector and well-off people with the government in this noble cause to assist the helpless and weak segments of the society. The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafiz Shaikh, Advisor on Reforms Dr Isharat Hussain, Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and senior officials.

Various proposals were presented to the prime minister to further improve the multiple initiatives of the government to provide relief to low-income segments of the society.

Dr Sania Nishtar also informed the prime minister about progress on the ongoing afresh survey about poverty.