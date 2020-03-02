Share:

ISLAMABAD-President Dr. Arif Alvi has said the religious scholars have to play a leadership role in nation building and redressal of social issues.

Addressing a brainstorming session with the religious scholars here on Monday, the President while referring to the role played by the religious scholars in the spread of Islam in the region, said they have an important role in the fields of education and health as well as protection of environment.

Alvi stressed that there is a dire need to promote the message of cleanliness and sanitation through mosques to save our population from different diseases including communicable ones.

He said greater awareness needs to be created among the people as to how they could stay safe from coronavirus.

Similarly, the Islamic teachings regarding inheritance rights should be projected and promoted in a true manner.

President Alvi said the country is now heading in the right direction.

He pointed out that Pakistan has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades whilst we have also successfully confronted terrorism. He said we have to work collectively to take forward the country.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri urged clerics to highlight the issues of current era in their sermons.

He stressed the need for a strong connection between the government and the clerics.

He said the foundation of establishment of Pakistan is Islam.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the current government believes in freedom of media, as it is considered an important pillar of the state.

She said the government wants to empower media by engaging it in the process of country’s development and prosperity.

The Special Assistant underlined the need to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to steer the country out of challenges and threats.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood in his address said uniform system of education will be introduced in the country.

He expressed hope that there will be uniform curriculum of primary education across the country by April next year.

Mehmood said more than 20 million out of school children will be enrolled to turn them into useful and productive citizens.

He regretted that the madrassah education has long been neglected while government schools have been suffering from the lack of quality education.