KARACHI - Sindh Assembly (SA) Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani on Monday expressed his heartfelt condolences with the family of late Naimatullah Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) member and former Karachi nazim. JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and Naimatullah Khan’s sons thanked SA speaker on his arrival.

Eulogizing the religious and social works of Naimatullah Khan, he said that his development work for Karachi would be remembered for a long period of time.

“Services of late JI leader in terms of the rescue work he supervised in the aftermath of an earthquake in Balakot and Azad Kashmir besides during other natural calamities in different parts of country, even after leaving the nazim office and in old age, are commendable,” Agha Siraj acknowledged. Terming the development works Naimatullah sab launched as blessings for the people of Karachi, the SA speaker further said that his performance was exemplary and he was a role model for his successors.

Later, talking to journalists, valuing the quality of motions moved by Syed Abdur Rasheed, JI member, in SA, Durrani said that JI leader raised all sort of public issues on floor.

Replying to a query, he said that local body polls should be held, while on coronavirus, he said a meeting would be convened shortly on floor of the Sindh Assembly, which would take concrete steps in this connection.

Answering another question, he said that there was a need to work in a unified manner for the betterment of province.