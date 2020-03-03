Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for acknowledging Pakistan Army’s achievements in the war against terrorism, sacrifices and contributions for regional peace and stability.

According to ISPR, the army chief expressed these views while talking to the visiting Deputy Minister of Defence, Saudi Arabia , Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who called on him at the GHQ, Rawalpindi.

On the occasion, Prince Khalid Bin Salman vowed to extend full support to Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region.

The Saudi Prince is accompanied by a high-level delegation including General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-Rowaily, Chief of General Staff, KSA, and Major General, Talal Abdullah Alotaibi, Military Advisor to HRH Minister of Defence KSA.

The ISPR said that they exchanged views on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation, measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including Training Exchange Program and overall regional security situation including situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They also agreed that both the countries share great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood which is being transformed into enduring partnership.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Army and thanked for the assistance provided, especially towards training of Royal Saudi Armed Forces both at Pakistan as well as at Saudi Arabia through bilateral training cooperation.

Earlier, upon arrival at the GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented Guard of Honour.

Meanwhile, the Saudi deputy defence minister also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues relating to bilateral relations as well as issues of regional and international importance.

Talking to the Saudi Prince, the prime minister urged the global community to play its role in preventing the aggressive policies and Hindutva ideology of RSS-inspired BJP government in Occupied Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by the PM Media Office, Imran Khan said that the recent targeted killings of Muslims in New Delhi and the desecration of their places of worship are a matter of grave concern for the entire global community.

The prime minister underscored that the Indian government is engaged in systematic attempts to discriminate against marginalized and disenfranchised minorities, particularly Muslims.

About the Pak-Saudi relations, the Prime Minister underscored the special significance of the bilateral relationship, which is based on close fraternal ties, historic links, and support at the grass-roots level.