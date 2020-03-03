Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Opposition in the Senate on Monday demanded from the government to share exact details of Afghan peace deal with the Parliament as some questions are being raised on the recently signed agreement between US and Taliban to end decades long war in the landlocked country.

The Parliamentary leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Ms Sherry Rehman on a point of public concern asked the government to inform whether the details of the peace agreement had been fully shared with Pakistan and what is the actual time frame of withdrawal of US from Afghanistan.

Remarking that the deal was made in haste, she said that some questions were now being raised within Pakistan and US on the agreement signed on February 29, 2020 in Doha.

“Even the de facto Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that they had no representation in the deal and has objected to the proposed swap of prisoners—a clause set out in the agreement.”

Pakistan had played a positive role to end 19 years long war in Afghanistan and it is in the interest of Pakistan that peace should prevail in the neighbouring country, she said, adding, that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi should take the House into confidence and answer the questions. “We want respect for Pakistan.”

Quoting an article published in the New York Times, the former Ambassador of Pakistan to US Senator Sherry Rehman said that the deal allows both special operation forces and CIA to retain its presence in Afghanistan.

She said that whether Pakistan was aware of this clause set out in the agreement. “Is some bad thing happened in future, Pakistan would be blamed, like the past, and held responsible,” she said and questioned who will guarantee that this peace deal would be implemented in letter and spirit. She said that this was a criminal negligence if Pakistan was not aware of the exact details of the agreement.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafaul Haq said that the statement of Afghan President objecting to the proposed exchange of prisoners was very disappointing and there are some obstacles in the implementation of the deal.

He said that it was not a comprehensive agreement as many stakeholders have not been made part it. Former chairman Senate and PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said that the Foreign Minister should have made a statement in the house on the issue instead of holding a Press conference on weekend in his connection. Earlier, MQM Senator Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that deal was a welcoming step for all the stakeholders besides both the parties who have directly signed it—the Taliban and the US.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Swati responding to the Opposition said that they should at least give credit to the successful foreign policy of this government that has succeeded to make atmosphere leading to the finalization of a peace agreement.

“Pakistan would have to play its positive role to take forward this agreement,” he said assuring the House that Foreign Minister would brief the House soon on the agreement.