ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman yesterday said the government had burnt another hole in the pockets of the poor citizens of this country with an extortionate increase of up to 106% in petrol levy.
In a statement, she said: “It appears that by reducing petrol prices by a negligible Rs5 they were just laying the groundwork for dropping the levy bomb that will send prices of several commodities across the country soaring.”
She added: “Even the Rs5 reduction in petrol prices was inadequate when we see where the global oil prices stand. Globally, oil prices are down by nearly 30%. It is unfortunate that when international prices go up the government is quick to shift its impact on the people but when they go down, the domestic prices are so disproportionately reduced”.
Senator Rehman said agriculture, transport and small industries, all will bear the crippling side effects of the levy being imposed in addition to the gas and power tariffs already imposed on them.
She said this was quite clearly a government run by the International Monetary Fund.