LAHORE - Sindh sealed both men and women titles in the Inter Provincial Netball Championship, which concluded at Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday. According to information made available here, Punjab bagged second position in both events. In men’s final, Sindh beat Punjab 17-15 while Gilgit defeated Islamabad 16-10 in for third position. In women final, Sindh beat Punjab 13-7 while KP beat Gilgit 5-2 for third position. CBR Employees Housing Society President Altaf Ahmed Butt was the chief guest and gave away trophies, medals and certificates to the teams and players. PNF President Mudassar Arain, Secretary Syed Gohar Raza and Syed Zakir Hussain Naqvi were also present on the occasion.