MELBOURNE - Shashikala Siriwardena produced the perfect swansong to her international career by taking four wickets in Sri Lanka’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 victory over Bangladesh.

Siriwardana received a guard of honour from both teams and had 14 dot balls in her spell despite bowling in the first six overs of the batting powerplay. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat but struggled for momentum against Sri Lanka’s disciplined bowling and posted a lowly 91-8 with Nigar Sultana Joty top-scoring with 39. They dropped chances at the start of the Sri Lankan innings to end any hopes of a victory as their opponents added 51 for the opening stand between Hasini Perera and captain Chamari Athapaththu, who was out for 30. Perera remained unbeaten on 39 not out to ensure Sri Lanka picked up their first win of the tournament.

BRIEFS SCORES:

Sri Lanka 92 for 1 (Perera 39*, Akter 1-18) beat Bangladesh 91 for 8 (Sultana 39, Siriwardene 4-16) by 9 wickets.