Share:

DADU - SSP Dr Farukh Raza has stressed the need for building bridges between police and citizens so that the crime rate in the district could be controlled.

Addressing a press conference here at his office on Monday, the SSP expressed the hope that police would succeed in making the district peaceful by eliminating robbers and dacoits.

Raza said that he was trying his best to fill the trust deficit between the police and citizens, and in this regard two reporting centers had been set up on his directives to provide people easy access to police for redressal of their complaints. “These centers would be of considerable help to those complainants who are usually reluctant to go to police stations for fear of rude behaviour of police officers,” the SSP said, and regretted that the tribal feuds in the area resulted in lots of causalities.

He also pointed out that there would be lot of rush of vehicles in the district during the mela of Hazrat Qalander Lal Shahbaz, creating traffic congestion for the locals, and therefore the concerned officials to start making preparations for the event from today. Raza, on the occasion, also ordered crackdown on unregistered vehicles, and those bearing fancy number plates, and with tinted glasses. He also asked the people to get their vehicles registered by next month (April).