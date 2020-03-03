Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order convened in the Punjab Civil Secretariat and chaired by the Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart on Monday reviewed security arrangements regarding PSL cricket matches.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional I.G. CTD, Commissioner Lahore and related officers also attended the meeting. Security arrangements regarding PSL cricket matches were reviewed at the meeting. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed briefed on security plan made for the matches.

It was decided to further tighten security in view of any possible terrorist act. The Law Minister directed that special attention should be paid to minimizing the problems of the people while implementing the security plan.

Raja Bashart directed CTO Captain Hamad to meet shopkeepers and traders to take them in confidence and pay special attention to solving traffic problems.

The committee approved three separate packages of compensation for the police personnel martyred in terrorist activity, encounter or in an accident. Raja Bashart further directed that nowadays, the proliferation of sectarian hatred on social media should be monitored and strict action be taken against those responsible with maintaining current spirit of interfaith harmony at every cost.