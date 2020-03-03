Share:

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the result of First Professional MBBS annual examination 2019 on Monday. A total of 5931 candidates from 43 affiliated medical colleges appeared in the exam out of which 4585 passed and 1317 failed. Result of 29 candidates was put on RL list. The pass percentage remained 77.69 per cent. Ansharah-E-Zinnia Batool D/O Rab Nawab Shahid of Rashid Latif Medical College, Lahore got first position securing 528/600 marks. Muneeb Hasan Khan S/O Mansoor Hasan Khan of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore and Eaman Naseem D/O Naseem Bessey of Rahbar Medical & Dental College, Lahore got second and third positions, securing 527/600 and 525/600 marks respectively. Supplementary exams will commence on April 14, 2020.