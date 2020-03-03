Share:

PESHAWAR - The United Nations High Commission­er for Refugees (UNHCR) Spokesman Qaisar Afridi Monday said the pro­cess of voluntary repatriation of Af­ghan refugees has restarted after a break of three months and would con­tinue for next nine months. Talking to media persons, Qaisar Afridi continued that two centres have been established at Nowshera and Quetta for voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees.

At these centres, registration of Af­ghan refugees would be made on the basis of their POR cards following which assistance would be provided to them in repatriation.

He told media US $200 each would be provided to the Afghan refugees on repatriation to their homeland. He fur­ther said that at the time around 1.4 million Afghan refugees were living in different cities of Pakistan.

“Since 2002, around 4.4 million Af­ghan refugees have repatriated to their homeland under voluntary repatri­ation programme,” he said and add­ed that voluntary repatriation process starts in the month of March and con­tinues till November for nine months.